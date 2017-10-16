Best Selling Book, Shatter the Yoyo, Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 10/20/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Candice Seti’s new book, Shatter the Yoyo: A Definitive Guide to Losing Weight and Gaining Self Control While Ending Your Dependence on Diets. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on October 16th.

Do you wake up every morning desperate to do something about your weight but also desperately aware that dieting has never worked for you? Are you tired of working so hard only to gain back every pound you lost and them some? If you answered yes to these questions, then the Shatter the Yoyo program is just what you are looking for. Taking both your mind and body into account, this program offers the tools you will need to stop yoyo dieting in its tracks. Shatter the Yoyo will help you identify:

- The inner goals that will provide the drive and energy to finally solve your weight problem.

- Why dieting has added to your weight problem rather than solving it.

- How your thoughts have helped keep you stuck in the weight loss/weight gain cycle.

- Your eating Danger Zones and the Action Plans you need to put in place to succeed at weight management.

- Important biological and environmental factors that interfere with your weight management goals.

Shatter the Yoyo by Dr. Candice Seti



“A pragmatic approach to weight management. Dr. Seti applies experience and common sense into this easy-to-read science-based approach. I’ve tried dieting in the past and quickly lost weight, only to gain it back rapidly once getting back to old habits. After reading this book my perspectives are changing and feel I have some new tools to understanding my weight goals and management.” – Brett Morris

“This book is awesome! It introduces you to a new way of thinking and of mentally changing your eating habits! Rather than just telling you to throw away all your ice cream, it focuses on helping you to understand what your food decisions actually mean. It also explains in easy to understand and entertaining ways, why yo yo dieting though successful in spurts, is terrible for your physical and emotional health. It’s less of a “how to” manual, more of a “here’s why” approach.” – Jessica Rickard

About the Author:

Dr. Candice Seti, aka The Weight Loss Therapist, is the world’s leading eating and behavioral change specialist. She is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Weight Management Specialist, and Certified Expert Life Coach. This very unique combination of education and training provides the backbone for Dr. Seti’s unique approach to weight loss and weight management. Dr. Seti is able to go beyond simple diet and exercise plans and address the psychology behind weight loss and weight gain.

Through this approach, she addresses issues like emotional eating, self- sabotage, time management, fear of success, self-monitoring and self-discipline. Dr. Seti applies this knowledge and approach to all of her therapy and coaching clients as well as infusing it into her meal plan and fitness programs.