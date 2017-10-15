Dr. Candice Seti’s, Shatter the Yoyo - Free Download Tomorrow (10/16/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Dr. Candice Seti’s new book, Shatter the Yoyo: A Definitive Guide to Losing Weight and Gaining Self Control While Ending Your Dependence on Diets. It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on October 16th.

Do you wake up every morning desperate to do something about your weight but also desperately aware that dieting has never worked for you? Are you tired of working so hard only to gain back every pound you lost and them some? If you answered yes to these questions, then the Shatter the Yoyo program is just what you are looking for. Taking both your mind and body into account, this program offers the tools you will need to stop yoyo dieting in its tracks. Shatter the Yoyo will help you identify:

- The inner goals that will provide the drive and energy to finally solve your weight problem.

- Why dieting has added to your weight problem rather than solving it.

- How your thoughts have helped keep you stuck in the weight loss/weight gain cycle.

- Your eating Danger Zones and the Action Plans you need to put in place to succeed at weight management.

- Important biological and environmental factors that interfere with your weight management goals.

Shatter the Yoyo by Dr. Candice Seti will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (10/16/2017 – 10/20/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0753ZT9Y4. Shatter the Yoyo has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“Finally, a book and program that is helping me focus on the “why”, as in why my dieting efforts have not worked. I would recommend this book to anyone who is sick of dieting and “failing” or looking for a long term solution that does not involve counting calories or restrictions of things you love. If I look back on my dieting history, I have never failed because I did not know what I was “supposed” to eat/not eat/do/not do. I failed because just knowing what I “should” did not mean that it was I did. And every time I did not exercise or ate something I was not supposed to, I felt like a failure which did not inspire me to get back on track. This book and program are different because the focus is on me and not on the food/exercise plan! This approach to long term weight management and lifestyle change feels do-able and achieve-able. There are no failures with this method if you work to change your focus and your thoughts. Dr. Seti has provided skills and workbooks so a “failure” can help you learn more about your focus and thoughts and become a learning experience or a springboard to long term success.” – Tracey Shelbrack

“I love how easy this book reads, feels like I’m just having a chat with Dr. Seti. Her methods are helping me to work with a family member that has battled with dieting for over 30 years. I also feel more confident about ways to proactively manage my weight postpartum.” – Peggy Laidlaw

For More Information: For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Dr. Candice Seti, aka The Weight Loss Therapist, is the world’s leading eating and behavioral change specialist. She is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Certified Personal Trainer, Certified Nutrition Coach, Certified Weight Management Specialist, and Certified Expert Life Coach. This very unique combination of education and training provides the backbone for Dr. Seti’s unique approach to weight loss and weight management. Dr. Seti is able to go beyond simple diet and exercise plans and address the psychology behind weight loss and weight gain.

Through this approach, she addresses issues like emotional eating, self- sabotage, time management, fear of success, self-monitoring and self-discipline. Dr. Seti applies this knowledge and approach to all of her therapy and coaching clients as well as infusing it into her meal plan and fitness programs.