Author Carolyn Linn Confirms Presence at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians Book Exhibit

Carolyn Linn, author of “Loving a Beautiful Mind” (Xulon Press, 2017), is one of the 100 plus authors who are expected to attend the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) 18th National Conference & Exhibition, which will take place on November 9 to 11 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.



The memoir “Loving a Beautiful Mind” is a heart-wrenching yet powerful personal story of the author’s marriage to a husband who was diagnosed with schizophrenia while he was preparing for a career in academia. The book unmasks the tremendous impact of mental illness on a marriage and family but and also reveals the power of faith and the faithfulness of God during the couple’s most difficult times.



During exhibit hours, the author will have the opportunity to sign copies of her book and interact with the event attendees, which will comprise mostly of school librarians across the country. Her book signing session is scheduled on Saturday, November 11 at 10-11 AM. Interested attendees could meet her at booth 414.



“Loving a Beautiful Mind” is available at Amazon and Xulon Press.



Readers could reach Carolyn Linn through her email: mclinnusa@yahoo.com



Loving a Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn T. Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 12, 2017

Paperback price: $22.27



About the Author

Author Carolyn Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book “Heaven is Amazing!” She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.

