Avid Powers the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 with Dome Productions

Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID), a leading global media technology provider for the creation, distribution and monetization of media assets for global media organizations, enterprise users and individual creative professionals, today announced that production mobile facilities company, Dome Productions, relied on Avid solutions to deliver the Invictus Games Toronto 2017. Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions gave Dome Productions the speed and efficiency needed to create and deliver content for global broadcasters each day of the inspirational tournament.

Established in 2014 by Prince Harry, the Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, ill and injured armed services personnel and veterans. This year’s multi-sport games in Toronto, Canada saw more than 550 competitors from 17 nations take part in a dozen adapted sports—including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball and indoor rowing. As host broadcaster for this year’s games, Dome Productions needed a fast-turnaround workflow to produce and deliver a 48-minute highlight show for broadcasters all over the world just an hour after the events ended each day.

With almost 10 years’ experience using Avid solutions for high-profile sporting events, Dome turned to Avid and equipment rental company SIM Digital to implement a fast, efficient workflow powered by Avid MediaCentral®, the industry’s most open, tightly integrated and efficient platform designed for media. To streamline the collaboration of 9 editing systems on one shared storage system, Dome deployed Avid NEXIS®, the world’s first and only software-defined storage platform for media.

“The Avid workflow solutions helped us in meeting the tight turnaround challenges the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 presented, by enabling us to work on the content while we were ingesting it,” said Seann Harding, Technical Manager, Engineering at Dome Productions. “Avid NEXIS’ web interface is extremely streamlined, making it much more intuitive to configure. Avid solutions worked very well and integrated into our production workflow effortlessly.”

Avid and SIM Video worked closely with Dome to implement the workflow, which included MediaCentral | Production Management for asset management and the industry’s preeminent nonlinear editing system Avid Media Composer® in addition to Avid NEXIS.

“In the fast-paced world of global sporting events, production teams need to start working on content as soon as the footage arrives,” said Avid President Jeff Rosica. “With Avid sports solutions powered by the MediaCentral Platform, Dome Productions had the fast, efficient and tightly integrated tools and workflow solutions needed to produce and deliver content to multiple broadcasters across the globe under extremely tight deadlines for this truly inspiring sporting event.”

About Dome Productions

Dome Productions is owned by Bell Media and Rogers Media Inc. Dome operates a fleet of 18 TV production mobiles, 3 of which are 4K/UHD, 7 support B units, 1 production/uplink truck and 3 uplink tractors. Dome also owns a full time cross-Canada and cross border fibre network which is the backbone of the transmission services it offers. Dome Productions’ head office is in the Rogers Centre in Toronto where it also offers studio and REMI control room facilities. As Host Broadcaster for the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 Dome continues to enhance and further earn the company an international reputation for excellence in leading edge solutions, engineering and technical expertise and commitment to customer service.

About Avid

Through Avid Everywhere™, Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, Avid FastServe™, Maestro™, and PlayMaker™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

© 2017 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid Everywhere, Avid FastServe, Avid NEXIS, iNEWS, Interplay, AirSpeed, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Playmaker, Pro Tools, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.