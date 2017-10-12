Metaphysics Authors Spread a Global Message on the Power of Thought

“Our powers are real, which is what we want them to be, when we realize our will is the Omniwill of Christ, the Father within our life stream that keeps us alive forever,” the couple explains.

The human thought holds unfathomable power—the kind of power that commands life and the universe, authors Mr. and Mrs. Max F. Taylor believe. In their book Earth Rebirth Synopsis: Transition to the Eternal Golden Age—Collaboration with Cosmic Conscious Oneness, the couple explores the connection between human consciousness and cosmic oneness.



In Earth Rebirth Synopsis, the authors present a unique view of reality through the concepts of metaphysics. They combine the notions of spiritual and virtual realities to explain the form of physical reality. From the light of heavenly bodies and the love of humanity, life forms and grows.



“Our powers are real, which is what we want them to be, when we realize our will is the Omniwill of Christ, the Father within our life stream that keeps us alive forever,” the couple explains.



The book is an intriguing exploration of life, the universe, and the powers that made them into reality. It contains several insights for readers to ponder on to help them discover the meaning of life and their existence.





Earth Rebirth Synopsis

Transition to the Eternal Golden Age—Collaboration with Cosmic Conscious Oneness

Written by Mr. and Mrs. Max F. Taylor

Paperback | $6.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author



Max F. Taylor obtained his fine arts master’s degree in 1956 at the University of Iowa. In 1962, he joined the faculty of the University of Wisconsin. Having been interested in metaphysics since 1950, he pursued his calling and earned his practitioner license in the field.



Susan G. Schulte is the coauthor of the book Earth Rebirth Synopsis. More information about the book can be found at www.rebirth.cosmicconsciousoneness.com.

