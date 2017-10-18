Young Producer, Artist and DJ Spreading Good Vibes

I Just want to be different. I don’t want to be controlled by anyone, or held back by anyone. I just want to make music and live my life. I want to travel the world and spread my music to the worlds youth, and inspire them to be themselves and follow their dreams. I want to be independent. I enjoy making music and I don’t want that to change. Music is my passion. As long as I can spread my music to a wider audience and spread positive vibes to the youth ,then ill feel successful.

Camrin Figueroa, also known as AyeMontie, is a young producer, artist and DJ from Kerhonkson, New York. He is the yongest of four brothers and grew up with both of his parents, in a small home in the mountains until he was 15 and him and his parents moved to Hamton, Virginia.

After living in Virginia and graduating high school, Montie began making music with his friends and they began a group called Crush Game. As a group Crush Game managed to perform at doezens of community events, clubs, showcases, and even ata local event called Dancefest with other artists such as 2Milly, and Famous Dex. The group was even given an award by the Boys & Girls Club for their outstanding contribution to the community. But eventualy the group parted ways and Montie decided to go solo.

Making his own instrumentals from scratch Montie tries to create a different sound from other artist and thrives to create a different image then what others seem to create. He has a more upbeat, relaxed vibe, but also has a lot to say about society, social media, and his experiences throughout life. He defenitly is not afraid to speak his mind through his music.

Montie is a very laid back, open-minded individual. He doesn’t seem to have an ego, and remains humble as he gains mobility and “Clout”. He is underrated but at the same time respected by other locals, and seems to prgress more and more every day. His main goal is to focus on giving a better image to the youth and to try and inspire them to be different, follow their dreams, and work hard. He believes that if you really do put your mind and your effort into your work, you can make your dreams come true.

So far, he has managed to travel to California to promote his music, travel to New York City twice to perform with HipHop Seazons, and Power 105 radio. He also got a chance to meet with Universal Records and gain excelent advice from their Representitives. He is going to continue to travel and expand his fanbase.

Currently, Montie is spending all of his free time in his studio that he has built from the ground up.

