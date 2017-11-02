Coptic Orthodox Author Fawzy T. Abdelmalek explains Islam

Is Islam in trouble? Is there enough proof in the Quran to dishonor the deity of Jesus Christ as the Son of God? Is there a possibility that a Muslim can benefit from God’s free offer of salvation? Whether Muslims are in the mosque, at home, or in the market place, Islam is a total way of life that affects how they think and behave. Consequently, religion and politics in Islam are not separated.

“The Turning Point- Islam and Jesus’ salvation” is written in simple English for the readers to easily understand the complex issues that urge Muslim believers to kill themselves and hurt others in the name of Allah. In the first part of the book, the author brings the readers into a short journey through Islam’s past history while examining its culture, art, and civilization. This book is considered by many reviewers to be light documentary in a story telling theme style.

The book “The Turning Point – Islam and Jesus’ salvation” will be proudly displayed at the 2017 American Association of School Librarians which will take place this November 9, 2017. Grab a copy now!

The Turning Point – Islam and Jesus’ Salvation

Written by: Fawzy T. Abdelmalek

Published by: AuthorHouse Publishing

Published Date: August 8, 2008

Paperback price: $22.19



About the author

The author, Fawzy T. Abdelmalek, was born and raised in Egypt, immigrated to America in 1973, a professional Engineer, and a member of the Coptic Orthodox Church. He says that some of his best and dear friends in Egypt were Muslims that had high morals and character. He explains that the violence of radical Muslims is a result of being ignorant of God’s love for all humans; it is now time to understand the depth of His love.