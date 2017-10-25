Developing Children’s Language Skills Through Playful Fun Activities

The book “TALK, PLAY, AND READ WITH ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development from Birth to Age Five” talks about the importance of interactions between the mother and child beginning at infancy and continuing through the preschool years and how it affects and enhances language development in the child. It also emphasizes the value of implementing creative games and activities during daily routines in the home with the child which will not only provide optimal bonding time with mom or a caregiver, but will also help increase the child’s knowledge and language development. The contents of the book includes a developmental milestone chart from birth to five years that lists various language skills that can be acquired during this important expanding period in a child’s life. The book also outlines many developmentally appropriate infant, toddler, and preschool activities with an explanation of the objectives, importance of each game or activity, detailed instructions on how to elicit communication between the child and the mom or caregiver, and strategies for developing the child’s speech and language skills.

The book’s target falls on the child as well as the mother or caregiver. The readers will not only enjoy this book but, they can also learn so much when interacting with their infant, toddler, or pre-schooler. Language development is important for the child aging from birth up to 5 years old because during these years the development in their prefrontal cortex is crucial and this is the age in which learning is at its highest peak. The book can really help a child develop and learn language in a fun and effective way. The readers can use this book with a child in their spare time or when they have a few extra minutes during daily routines, playtime, or story time. In addition, it can be used when travelling in a car, when on the move, or simply in the house any time of the day. Surely, this book is highly recommended for mothers, fathers, caregivers, or anyone who interacts with children and wants to spend time helping their child enhance their language and communication skills.

“TALK, PLAY, AND READ WITH ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development From Birth to Age Five” by Jo Ann Gramlich will be showcased as part of the wide selection of books at the 2017 Sharjah International Book Fair on November 1, 2017. Surely, you wouldn’t want to miss this read!

TALK, PLAY, AND READ WITH ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development From Birth to Age Five

Written by: Jo Ann Gramlich

Published by: AuthorHouse

Published date: May 27, 2014

Paperback price: $16.97

About the Author:

Jo Ann Gramlich is a Speech-Language Pathologist currently practicing in the Buffalo Public School District of Western New York and in Early Intervention and Preschool Programs within Erie County. Aside from“ TALK, PLAY, AND READ WITH ME MOMMY: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child’s Language Development From Birth to Age Five,” she has also published parenting articles titled “Getting Your Child Ready for School Begins at Birth,” “Peer Helpers,” “Talking to Your Children,” and “Baby Talk (Helping Your Child Learn and Use Language),” in prominent family magazines.