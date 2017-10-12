Nestlé invests CHF 30 million in infant formula plant in Russia

Nestlé has today laid the foundation stone for its first infant formula plant in Russia. The investment of CHF 30 million (RUB 1.8 billion) means Nestlé can offer a greater variety of infant nutrition to consumers.

The plant will be part of the existing Vologda site, where Nestlé has successfully operated for 14 years. It will strengthen Nestlé’s leading position in the Russian infant formula market, and support export to neighboring countries.

The investment is in line with Nestlé’s strategy to increasingly focus capital spending on the high-growth food and beverage categories of coffee, petcare, infant nutrition and bottled water.

The factory will be operational by 2019. It will use proven state of the art equipment to meet the highest quality standards. It will also apply Nestlé’s principles on reducing environmental impact, aiming for zero waste.

In the last 20 years, Nestlé Russia has invested around CHF 2 billion into the development of local production. The company owns 8 factories in Russia.

Breastfeeding is best

We believe breast-milk is the best food for infants. When mothers and families, together with healthcare providers, decide that optimal breastfeeding is not possible, infant formula – the only breast-milk substitute (BMS) recognised by the WHO – plays a vital role in providing essential nutrients to infants. We remain committed to the highest standards of responsible marketing of BMS.