PSV soccer club is first in the world to use Philips’ Lumify portable ultrasound to evaluate its players’ injuries

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that PSV Eindhoven will be the first professional soccer club in the world to use Philips’ Lumify portable ultrasound for the diagnosis of injuries and the acute care of its players.

When using current ultrasound options in the hospital to analyze a player’s injury, transportation, consulting a clinician and reaching a diagnosis can take several hours, delaying the treatment plan and creating anxiety for the patient. With the Lumify portable, smart-device based ultrasound solution, PSV’s medical staff will be able to make an initial diagnosis of suspected injuries immediately, at the point of care.

“Philips Lumify is an extremely beneficial tool, and particularly useful in an environment where immediate injury analysis is needed,” said PSV’s Medical Director Wart van Zoest. “We can now make diagnoses and decisions much faster, anywhere in a sports complex and even when we’re traveling to remote training locations with no hospital nearby. This enables us to offer better care to our players and address injuries as soon as they happen.”

With advanced ultrasound processing built into Lumify hand-held ultrasound transducers, a physician simply needs to download the Lumify app to a compatible tablet or smartphone, connect the transducer and initiate the scan. Lumify enables physicians to make fast, informed decisions where needed, to facilitate more expeditious care.

Featuring exceptional image quality, Lumify has a variety of clinical applications, including cardiology, abdominal, musculoskeletal, lung and obstetrics/gynecology exams. Equipped with the full range of transducers, physicians have the ability with Lumify to assess a number of different potential injuries. Lumify is currently available in among others North America, France, Poland, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Iceland, Italy, and will now be available in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“Philips’ app-based ultrasound delivers exceptional image quality through a compatible smart device,” said Carmen Silverstandt, Business Manager Ultrasound at Philips Benelux. “This supports our vision of putting high-quality ultrasound in the hands of more professionals to serve more patients in more locations.”

Philips and PSV have a unique partnership that spans more than a hundred years. Philips employees founded PSV in 1913, and since then the soccer club, which is based in Eindhoven, has played in both national and European leagues. Philips has been closely involved with PSV’s activities, not only as sponsor but also by providing cutting-edge technologies to support the club.