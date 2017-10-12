Aviall Named Exclusive Distributor of Perkins Aircraft Windows

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Aviall, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Perkins Aircraft Windows to distribute windshields, side cockpit and passenger windows to the business aviation and general aviation market.

“Since Aviall has 40 locations and sales people around the world with outstanding one-on-one relationships, this agreement will not only be a tremendous benefit to our two companies, but also to our customers,” said Jack Brawley, vice president sales for Perkins Aircraft Windows. “There are many aircraft owners and maintenance facilities around the world that are unaware of the option to buy aircraft windows that are as good as, or often better than, original equipment manufacturer windows at substantial savings.”

Perkins Aircraft Windows is a respected technological leader in the development and manufacturing of aircraft transparencies. Throughout its manufacturing history, Perkins expertise has been applied to the engineering, design, tooling, certification and production of numerous projects. As an established global aerospace distributor serving the business and general aviation markets, Aviall has a long-standing history of connecting customers with strategically-positioned product solutions, designed to meet current and future needs.

“Aviall is pleased to add Perkins Aircraft Windows to our product portfolio as we continue to build and expand upon our growing capabilities in business and general aviation,” said Aviall President and CEO Eric Strafel. “We look forward to working closely with Perkins to better connect the aerospace supply-chain in delivering its high-quality windows to the marketplace.”

Global Services, headquartered in the Dallas area, was formed by integrating the services capabilities of the government, space and commercial sectors into a single, customer-focused business. Operating as a third business unit of Boeing, Global Services provides agile, cost-competitive services to commercial and government customers worldwide.

About Aviall

Aviall operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply-chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries.

Aviall, which is headquarters in Dallas, is the world’s largest provider of new aviation parts and related aftermarket services. The company markets and distributes products for more than 240 manufactures and offers approximately 2 million catalog items from 40 customer service centers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Aviall also provides maintenance for aviation batteries, wheels and brakes, as well as hose assembly, kitting and paint-mixing services. The company offers a complete set of supply-chain and logistics services, including order processing, stocking and fulfillment, automated inventory management and reverse logistics to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and customers.

About Perkins

Perkins Aircraft Windows manufactures, repairs and installs windows on a large variety of pressurized business and commuter aircraft including Learjet, Citation, Hawker, King Air, Embraer, Conquest II and many more. Its manufacturing expertise and value added innovations have made Perkins the clear choice when replacing worn out windshields, side cockpit and cabin windows at a substantial savings over OEM while not compromising on quality. Perkins also offers repair capabilities on heated windshield with delamination, scratches and seal replacement. Its mobile expert technicians can install anything it manufactures anywhere in the world to solve all your window problems.