Fujifilm Launches ELUXEO™ and Sets New Standard in Image Enhanced Endoscopy

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc.,- Endoscopy today introduced ELUXEO™, a next-generation endoscopic video imaging system to its portfolio. The processor features 4 LED Multi-Light Technology to enhance visualization of areas of interest and mucosal surfaces in the gastrointestinal tract.

“Fujifilm continues to push the boundaries of innovation through the development of our ELUXEO platform. Providing physicians with the tools they need to enhance results, ELUXEO fulfills the need for enhanced visualization in endoscopy,” said Keiichi Nagata, Division President, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc - Endoscopy.



The 4 LED Multi-Light Technology, developed to achieve optimal results in illumination, includes White Light as well as the new special light observation modes BLI (Blue Light Imaging) and LCI® (Linked Color Imaging). BLI outputs a high intensity ratio of blue-violet light, developed for high contrast imaging of microvessels. LCI is developed to intensify differences in red coloration for enhanced mucosal visualization through the use of advanced image processing technology. Observation modes can be switched using the scope button to toggle between White Light, BLI and LCI views.



Equipped with extended lamp life expectancy and an intuitive user interface, ELUXEO is setting a new standard in endoscopic imaging. Fujifilm will unveil ELUXEO this month at the World Congress of Gastroenterology at ACG 2017 on October 13-18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.



To learn more visit www.fujifilmendoscopy.com or visit booth #1201 at ACG.



