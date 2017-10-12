TLC Documents Three Teenage Pregnancies And Their Collective Family’s Journey In New Series Unexpected

TLC explores the ups and downs of three pregnant teen couples and the parents who raised them, in the new one-hour six-episode series UNEXPECTED, premiering Sunday, November 12 at 10/9c. Pulling back the curtain on the complicated family affair that is teenage pregnancy, the series will look at various stages of each pregnancy and the first few weeks of parenthood with teens who happened to have been raised by teens.

The series focuses on three teen couples who are entirely unprepared to have a child and their parents or grandparents who must step in and help through this huge life change. Tensions mount between the families as everyone has conflicting ideas for what is best for the young parents and their child – from where they will live to whether or not they should get married.

TLC is working in partnership with the National Campaign to Prevent Teen and Unplanned Pregnancy(The National Campaign) to help viewers use UNEXPECTED as a way to spark meaningful conversations about unplanned pregnancies. Teen and unplanned pregnancy have dropped by more than half since the early 1990’s, according to the National Campaign. However, nearly one in four girls will get pregnant by age 20, and children of teen moms are more likely to become teen parents themselves. Based on themes covered in the show, The National Campaign is creating discussion-starters, information and tips for families, teens, and other trusted adults to help them talk openly and ensure all young people have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant. These family resources will be available for viewers at TLC.com/Unexpected.

In the first episode of UNEXPECTED, viewers meet 15-year-old Lexus as she heads to the doctor for her 38-week appointment with boyfriend Shayden and her 31-year old mom Kelsey, who is doubtful they are prepared for the huge responsibility that is parenthood. Sixteen-year-old McKayla, raised by her grandparents since her teenage mother Shannon was largely absent during her childhood, is prepping for prom with the soon-to-be father of her child Caelen. As she shops for dresses, McKayla reestablishes a relationship with her mother, who now wants to be a bigger part of her life in the few weeks before the baby arrives. And 16-year-old Lilly, who only started dating James a few months before she got pregnant, is prepping for her new arrival while the teen couple’s families urge them to get to know one another a little better.

In advance of the series premiere the TLC GO Original series UNEXPECTED: BABY BUMPS will launch on Sunday, November 5. This four-episode digital series will introduce the three young expectant moms and the families of UNEXPECTED. Download the TLC GO app to watch this series and to see the season premiere of UNEXPECTED before it airs on TV.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #Unexpected

UNEXPECTED is produced by Eastern TV for TLC.

