Historical Reading of the Bible from a Layman’s Perspective

Nicholas M. Cuono Sr. weaves together an extensive account of historical figures and events that aided the growth of the Christian faith, along with his personal stories of redemption, in his debut book, This Is His House and These Are His Rules.



Cuono offers insightful explanations on certain issues on religion and makes bold comparisons between biblical stories and scientifically-backed developments in the world. This Is His House and These Are His Rules contains practical information and a historical perspective in living life in accordance to the teachings of the Church. Cuono explains, “As we go through life, we all make mistakes, Lord knows I’ve made my share. And sometimes we need a little guidance along the way.”



Christian devotee and avid reader Zechariah Cinelli mentions that the book is “a perfect read for those who have questions about faith and about life all done in a manner that lets any reader feel right at home in its pages. A book that from start to finish helps the reader see the world in whole new light. A must read for those with deep questions on issues of faith.”





This Is His House and These Are His Rules

Written by Nicholas M. Cuono Sr.

About the Author



Nicholas M. Cuono Sr., or Nick, as he is called by his peers, is your average guy with a normal job. He repented from the sinful life, found his way back to the house of the Lord and continues daily to strengthen his relationship with Our Father God. Now in his early sixties, he embarks on a personal mission to help spread the Good News.



More information about the author and his work is available at www.nicholascuono.com.