A2 Hosting Expands Global Data Center Options With Launch Of United States West

Ann Arbor, MI – October 11, 2017 - Web hosting provider A2 Hosting has announced that they are now offering their high performance solutions in their new United States West data center. Customers can choose the United States West data center option, located in Phoenix Arizona, when they purchase their A2 Hosting web hosting account at https://www.a2hosting.com.

A2 Hosting’s new Phoenix, Arizona location builds upon their global data center presence. In addition to the new US West data center option, A2 Hosting customers still have the option to host their sites in the US East data center (Michigan), Asian data center (Singapore) and European data center (Amsterdam). Customers are encouraged to choose the data center located closest to their visitors to lower latency, a measurement of how fast data can travel from its source to its destination. The shorter distance data has to travel to the website visitor, the lower the latency and ultimately the faster a website will load.

Customers interested in the new A2 Hosting West data center can choose from a number of scalable hosting options each designed to meet a website’s specific requirements. These options include Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting and VPS Hosting. Each of these services include A2 Hosting’s exclusive Turbo Boost option featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing web hosting solutions.

A2 Hosting’s focus on providing the fastest hosting possible stems from the fact that a website’s success has a direct correlation to page load speed. Studies have shown that a 1-second improvement in page load speed can improve conversions by as much as 7%. Page speed also has a significant impact on lowering bounce rates, improving SEO rankings and encouraging repeat purchases.

“Our goal is to offer our customers the fastest, most reliable hosting solutions with industry leading innovation and features”, commented A2 Hosting’s VP of Marketing Corey Hammond on the launch of the US West data center announcement. “After reviewing our customer feedback, requests and surveys, we knew that launching our A2 Hosting West data center clearly meets our goal.”

In addition to the high speed hosting available from A2 Hosting, users also receive expert Guru Crew Support available 24/7/365 and experience ultra-reliable service backed by their 99.9% Uptime Commitment. Customers interested in hosting in the new Phoenix, AZ data center, or any of A2 Hosting’s other global locations, can do so completely risk free with their Anytime Money Back Guarantee.

About A2 Hosting

A2 Hosting, Inc. is a high-performance hosting company located in Ann Arbor, MI. A2 Hosting provides their customers with ultra-reliable solutions and 24/7/365 US-based support from their Guru Crew team. Since 2003, A2 Hosting has offered innovative, affordable and developer friendly website hosting for personal homepages up to full service solutions for businesses of all sizes, based in all locations. Each A2 Hosting service is hosted on their fine tuned SwiftServer Hosting platform. Customers seeking an additional speed boost can host on A2 Hosting’s Turbo Servers featuring page load speeds up to 20X faster compared to competing hosts.

To learn more about A2 Hosting, visit https://www.a2hosting.com

-###-