LifePort Receives FAA STC for Lightweight Medical Interior

LifePort, a Sikorsky company, announced today it has been granted an FAA Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to equip the Airbus H130 aircraft with a lightweight medical interior. The system addresses current operator needs for a low-weight, functional system that can be reconfigured quickly.

System capabilities include:

Modular interior that can be easily reconfigured, modified or removed in two hours after initial installation

MedPak Advanced Life Support (ALS) services module in baggage compartment including oxygen, vacuum, and compressed air

MedDeck rotating stretcher system allowing a patient to be loaded and positioned from outside the aircraft

Multiple electrical outlets and USB ports for carry-on equipment

Utilizes existing seat track and allows the co-pilot seat to be easily re-installed when the stretcher system is removed

Capable of transporting patient stretchers or incubators

Saves approximately 100 pounds over alternate systems

“LifePort is pleased to see our new H130 lightweight medical interior fully certified and our customer putting aircraft in service,” said LifePort General Manager Noah Zuckerman. “The LifePort interior was designed to be significantly lighter than other systems, further capitalizing on the aircraft’s air medical capabilities.”

“The H130 delivers twin-engine like capability in a single-engine air medical environment. Its’ unobstructed cabin offers full patient access and the large front hinged and sliding rear doors allow for ergonomic loading and unloading of patients. LifePort’s STC’d EMS interior offers our customers another option, without compromise to the H130’s outstanding performance in high and hot environmental conditions.” stated Treg Manning, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Airbus Helicopters, Inc.

LifePort has more than 25 years of experience developing and manufacturing medical interiors for fixed and rotor wing aircraft. This current upgrade to the legacy product further showcases the innovation, collaboration, and commitment to the company’s customers and the industry.

For additional information on LifePort’s suite of products that serve medical operators around the world, please visit our website at www.lifeport.com. Sikorsky is a Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) company.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 97,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.