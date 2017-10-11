HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Two Books from Bestselling Author Don Winslow

HarperCollins Publishers today announced it has acquired world rights for two books from #1 internationally bestselling author Don Winslow in a major global publishing agreement. The books are scheduled to be published in 2021 and 2022 by William Morrow in the U.S. and HarperFiction in the UK. The deal was negotiated by David Highfill, VP/Executive Editor for William Morrow, and Shane Salerno at The Story Factory in Los Angeles. The books will be published directly by HarperCollins in Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and in the Spanish language in Spain and the Americas.

“Don is working at the peak of his considerable powers, and if the publishing success of The Force and The Cartel and the upcoming movies based on them are any indication, his future is going to be very bright indeed. I couldn’t be happier to have the chance to work on more books with him,” said Highfill.

“Don Winslow is one of the preeminent contemporary American crime writers and a remarkable chronicler for our times. He is an author whose work goes from strength to strength and positions him as one of the all-time greats. We cannot wait to bring his new books to readers across the globe,” said Julia Wisdom, Crime and Thriller Publisher, HarperFiction UK.

“I am thrilled to continue to grow and expand my relationship with William Morrow/Harper Collins. I’m great fans of the entire team, including Brian Murray, Liate Stehlik, my gifted editor David Highfill and the publicity and sales forces worldwide. Working in close collaboration with my representative Shane Salerno, William Morrow/Harper Collins created a bold and groundbreaking launch for The Force that resulted in the book becoming a major bestseller around the world,” said Winslow.

Winslow has written twenty novels, including The Kings of Cool, Savages, The Winter of Frankie Machine and the highly-acclaimed epics The Power of the Dog and The Cartel. The Force, first published in June 2017, was Winslow’s fourth consecutive New York Times bestseller, and an international bestseller as well, and hit the top of summer reading lists by Amazon, New York Times, Time, Entertainment Weekly and many more.

In the U.S., Winslow is a winner of a Los Angeles Times Book Prize and has won or been nominated for the Edgar, Shamus, Hammett, Macavity and Barry Awards, among others. Abroad, his wins include the RBA International Prize for Crime Writing in Spain, the Raymond Chandler Award in Italy, and the Falcon Award in Japan (which he has won four times, more than any other writer). In the UK, he’s been nominated three times for the Ian Fleming Steel Dagger for Best Thriller and once for the Gold Dagger for Best Novel.

Film rights for The Cartel were sold to Twentieth Century Fox in a headline making $6 million package deal, and master filmmaker Ridley Scott (Gladiator, The Martian, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down) is set to direct the film beginning in January 2018. Film Rights for The Force were also sold to Twentieth Century Fox with Pulitzer-Prize winner David Mamet writing the screenplay and James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line, Copland) directing. Winslow’s earlier novel Savages, directed by Oliver Stone, released in theaters in 2012.

The son of “a sailor who loved books and a librarian who loved a sailor,” Winslow grew up with a love of stories and storytelling in a small Rhode Island coastal town. He left at age seventeen to study journalism at the University of Nebraska, earning a degree in African Studies and traveling to southern Africa, which sparked a lifelong involvement with that continent.

Winslow’s travels took him to California and Idaho before he moved to New York City, making his living as a movie theater manager and, later, a private investigator in Times Square “before Mickey Mouse took it over.” He left to get a Master’s Degree in Military History and intended to go into the Foreign Service but instead joined a friend’s photographic safari firm in Kenya. He led trips there as well as hiking expeditions in southwestern China, and later directed Shakespeare productions during summers in Oxford, England.

