Smartphone app teaches girls about sexual health

Atlas award-winning researchers reporting in the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology think they may have a way to help more girls get the information and support they need to help avoid an unwanted, early pregnancy. Their solution is Girl Talk: a sexual health education app that girls could download freely and reference privately on their own personal smartphones.

While teen pregnancy rates in the United States have declined in recent years, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates show that more than 200,000 American girls between the ages of 15 and 19 still give birth every year.

“There are recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that girls come in for a talk visit with their doctors between the ages of 13 and 15, but that rarely ever happens,” said Lynae Brayboy of the Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. “Doctors rarely see girls early unless they are having a problem. As a result, girls never receive anticipatory guidance — information before an event occurs. They are left on their own and, when there’s a bad outcome, they are blamed. I thought that was completely unfair.”

Girl Talk is an “innovative intervention related to comprehensive sexual health education that has the potential to help combat unintended pregnancy and STDs,” said Paula J Adams Hillard, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology.

As Brayboy and her colleagues report, the Girl Talk app incorporates four guiding principles: trusted sexual health information, visually appealing graphics, compatibility with iPhones, and age-appropriate, straightforward content. The app covers topics including anatomy and physiology, sexuality and relationships, contraception, sexually transmitted infections, and body image.

In the new study, the researchers tested whether girls would actually be inclined to use the app. They enlisted 39 girls between the ages of 12 and 17 from Rhode Island to participate in a study. In the first phase, 22 girls completed a sexual health questionnaire. In the next phase, 17 girls with iPhones used Girl Talk for two weeks, answering sexual health and interview questions both before and after.

After spending time with the app, girls said they found the app useful and thought their friends would use it. The findings show that such an app has potential to reach its intended audience and to make a real difference in girls’ lives.

“We found that a smartphone application is a feasible sexual health educational tool that is appealing to teenage girls,” Brayboy said. “In fact, our participants recommended the application as a valuable resource to learn about comprehensive sexual health.”

The full story and interview with the authors is available at: https://www.elsevier.com/connect/atlas/girl-talk

