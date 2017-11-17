Author Owen Sypher Debuts Book Decoding Allegory-Filled Song of Solomon
Insightful book helps clear out misconceptions regarding the Song of Solomon.
…if we are to be a part of his bride, we need to know what he is looking for in a bride.
The Bible has sometimes been viewed as confusing due to it being filled with allegories. This includes the book of Song of Solomon, a book that deals with Jesus and his bride. Owen Sypher attempts to clear out confusions from the book in his work, “Song of Solomon Revealed”.
He argues that in order to understand what the book Song of Solomon wants to convey, one needs to see it in a “spiritual viewpoint”, for if one views it from a “natural” view point, one could get the impression of it being a “dirty book”. To aid readers in their desire to understand the said book, Owen Sypher comes in by citing verses and backing it up with scriptures from the King James Bible to express what he is trying to point out. Sypher questions “What, or better yet, who makes up the bride of Christ?” And with his eloquence and thorough analyses of the book, he might be able to give response to this query.
This wonderfully and keenly written work presents incredible and impressive points and explanations. It not only deciphers the allegories inscribed in it, but also reveals how the Song of Solomon applies to one’s daily life. Truly, the book is an amazing masterpiece worthy of getting and keeping.
“Song of Solomon Revealed” will be displayed in 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming November 25, 2017. Save the date and grab a copy!
Readers are encouraged to visit the author’s website at www.sypherbooks.com
Song of Solomon Revealed
Written by Owen Sypher
Published by Litfire Publishing
Published date June 30, 2016
Paperback price $22.99
About the author
Owen L. Sypher was born in Nampa, Idaho. He gave his life to the Lord at age 11 and began his quest to find and understand God and His Word. He finally received the baptism of the Holy Ghost in 1979, and has been fellowshipping the same group of people ever since. Owen and his wife of 31 years have six children. “Song of Solomon Revealed” is his debut book.
( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/215058/215058-1.jpg )
WebWireID215058
- Contact Information
- Stefanie Sanchez - ReadersMagnet
- Fulfillment Officer
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.