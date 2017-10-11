Mobile Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program
2017 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Recognize Standout Mobile and Wireless Companies
Mobile Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile markets, today announced the winners of its 2017 awards program. The 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners are recognized for their breakthrough mobile and wireless innovation, ingenuity and excellence.
“We are thrilled to recognize the 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners and we congratulate them on their distinguished industry recognition,“ said James Johnson, managing director at Mobile Breakthrough. “Mobile and wireless technologies have experienced incredible growth in the past decade, and as these industries continue to grow in this new Mobile Era, we are excited to provide a platform that recognizes the standout mobile products and companies that promise to fundamentally change the way we live our lives for the better.”
The mission of the Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Management and Security, Internet-of-Things and many more. All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.
The Mobile Breakthrough Award winners include:
Wireless
Rural Wireless Solution of the Year: Mimosa Networks
Enterprise WLAN Solution Provider of the Year: Mojo Networks
Next Gen Wi-Fi Operator Deployment of the Year: Boingo Wireless
Wireless Router of the Year: Portal
Wireless Carrier of the Year: Verizon
Mobile Industry Leadership
Global Innovation Leadership Award: Ericsson
Startup of the Year: Clarius
Social Impact Award: Applied Information, Inc.
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Solution of the Year: Samsung Networks
Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year: weBoost
Residential Broadband Internet Service Provider of the Year: Google
Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: Boingo Wireless
Small Cell Technology
Small Cell Technology Innovation of the Year: Sprint
Small Cell Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Silver Spring Networks
Internet-of-Things (IoT)
Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: NimbeLink
IoT Platform of the Year: Silver Spring Networks
Mobile Apps
Mobile App Innovation of the Year: SYSPRO
Productivity App of the Year: Grandstream Networks
Mobile Security
Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Coronet
Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year: Qognify
VoIP & UC
Enterprise VoIP Solution of the Year: 8x8
Enterprise VoIP Company of the Year: Nextiva
Residential VoIP Company of the Year: Vonage
Unified Communications Solution Provider of the Year: Mitel
About Mobile Breakthrough
The Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit www.MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.
WebWireID215057
- Contact Information
- James Johnson
- Managing Director
- Mobile Breakthrough
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.