Mobile Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program

Mobile Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile markets, today announced the winners of its 2017 awards program. The 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners are recognized for their breakthrough mobile and wireless innovation, ingenuity and excellence.



“We are thrilled to recognize the 2017 Mobile Breakthrough Award winners and we congratulate them on their distinguished industry recognition,“ said James Johnson, managing director at Mobile Breakthrough. “Mobile and wireless technologies have experienced incredible growth in the past decade, and as these industries continue to grow in this new Mobile Era, we are excited to provide a platform that recognizes the standout mobile products and companies that promise to fundamentally change the way we live our lives for the better.”



The mission of the Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Management and Security, Internet-of-Things and many more. All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the wireless industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services.



The Mobile Breakthrough Award winners include:



Wireless

Rural Wireless Solution of the Year: Mimosa Networks

Enterprise WLAN Solution Provider of the Year: Mojo Networks

Next Gen Wi-Fi Operator Deployment of the Year: Boingo Wireless

Wireless Router of the Year: Portal

Wireless Carrier of the Year: Verizon



Mobile Industry Leadership

Global Innovation Leadership Award: Ericsson

Startup of the Year: Clarius

Social Impact Award: Applied Information, Inc.



Broadband

Fixed Wireless Solution of the Year: Samsung Networks

Mobile Broadband Solution of the Year: weBoost

Residential Broadband Internet Service Provider of the Year: Google

Overall Wireless Broadband Solution of the Year: Boingo Wireless



Small Cell Technology

Small Cell Technology Innovation of the Year: Sprint

Small Cell Technology Solution Provider of the Year: Silver Spring Networks



Internet-of-Things (IoT)

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: NimbeLink

IoT Platform of the Year: Silver Spring Networks



Mobile Apps

Mobile App Innovation of the Year: SYSPRO

Productivity App of the Year: Grandstream Networks



Mobile Security

Mobile Security Solution of the Year: Coronet

Mobile Security Solution Provider of the Year: Qognify



VoIP & UC

Enterprise VoIP Solution of the Year: 8x8

Enterprise VoIP Company of the Year: Nextiva

Residential VoIP Company of the Year: Vonage

Unified Communications Solution Provider of the Year: Mitel



About Mobile Breakthrough

The Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, WiFi and more. For more information visit www.MobileBreakthroughAwards.com.