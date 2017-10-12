California Author William Zemba Recounts Family’s Struggles with Male Anorexia in Memoir

Anorexia nervosa knows no gender. For people who think the disorder impacts only women and girls, such statement would be shocking to them. They will find it hard to believe until they read the book “David and the Old Man” (WestBow Press, 2010).



“David and the Old Man” throws light on male anorexia, informing readers there is a widely unrecognized population that is in dire need of understanding and treatment. While it does not offer a clinically sophisticated approach to the disorder, it provides insights from one family’s experience with male anorexia.



The book reveals more than just a male suffering of anorexia nervosa. It reveals a strained relationship between a father (the Old Man) and a son (David) – a rift that almost tore a family of farmers apart. The creative and artistic son does not fit his stern father’s view of what it means to be a man, and the latter’s harsh and critical parenting caused the former to develop anorexia, much to the embarrassment of his family.



“David and the Old Man” also points out an obvious irony in a farming family where everyone is expected to contribute their share of work in the field. Readers could not help but think how someone in a farming family could ever develop anorexia nervosa. Perhaps a true-life account of male anorexia will tell them how.



