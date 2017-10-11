Bombardier Launches Smart Training Program for More Accessible Learning

Bombardier launched its new Smart Training program today, allowing subscribed technicians to attend as many available technical program courses as they like at Bombardier’s advanced training centres – and as often as they need – for a fixed monthly payment. Smart Training builds on Bombardier’s 20 years as an industry leader in aircraft training, developing its own courseware and providing training to over 3,000 customers a year.

“Bombardier not only builds and maintains its aircraft, it also leverages its OEM knowledge to provide an exceptional aircraft training experience,” said Andy Nureddin, Vice President of Customer Support and Training, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “Smart Training takes this experience to the next level – making it possible for technicians to spread out training costs over a period of time, eliminating up-front payments per course.”

Technicians enrolled in Smart Training have access to a selection of technical courses given by experienced instructors, which can be customized according to their needs.

“There really is no limit to what technicians can achieve with this program. A technician can choose technical courses according to his or her level of expertise and attend the same course multiple times,” added Nureddin.

Bombardier offers flight and technical training courses developed in-house by experienced and knowledgeable instructors who fly or maintain aircraft themselves. With an extensive selection of available courses, Bombardier adapts its training based on the operations and lessons learned from more than 4,700 Bombardier aircraft in-service.

Using the latest equipment and methodology, Bombardier Business Aircraft operates 11 aircraft simulators – six in Dallas, five in Montreal – across its two industry-leading training centres.

More information regarding the terms and conditions of the Smart Training program is available on the Bombardier Training site.

