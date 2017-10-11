Northrop Grumman Prices $8.25 Billion Debt Offering

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) (“Northrop Grumman”) announced today that it has priced a $8.25 billion underwritten public offering of senior unsecured notes. The notes include:

$1.0 billion of 2.08% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Notes”)

$1.5 billion of 2.55% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”)

$1.5 billion of 2.93% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”)

$2.0 billion of 3.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 Notes”)

$2.25 billion of 4.03% Senior Notes due 2047 (the “2047 Notes”)

Northrop Grumman intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with cash on hand, to finance Northrop Grumman’s previously announced acquisition of Orbital ATK, Inc. (the “Orbital ATK Acquisition”) and to pay related fees and expenses. If the Orbital ATK Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to Dec. 17, 2018, or if the merger agreement relating to the Orbital ATK Acquisition is terminated prior to such date, then, in either case, Northrop Grumman will be required to redeem the 2020 Notes, 2022 Notes, 2025 Notes and 2047 Notes in a special mandatory redemption. If the Orbital ATK Acquisition is not consummated, Northrop Grumman expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the 2028 Notes for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment, share repurchases, pension plan funding, acquisitions and working capital. The 2028 Notes will not be subject to a special mandatory redemption.

The offering is expected to close on Oct. 13, 2017, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC at (800) 221-1037, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (866) 471-2526, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (800) 645-3751. A copy of these documents may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the SEC, and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC as part of the shelf registration statement.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.

