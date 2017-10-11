EMSL Las Vegas Mold and Asbestos Lab Celebrates First Anniversary

EMSL Analytical, Inc., is celebrating the first anniversary of its Las Vegas, Nevada laboratory. The Las Vegas laboratory staff is dedicated to providing the very best quality analysis and customer service available in the greater Nevada area for asbestos, and mold testing services.

EMSL Las Vegas is AIHA-LAP, LLC (IHLAP # 226798) accredited for asbestos PCM analysis and in compliance with International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 policies and procedures along with offering high-quality testing services to its clients. EMSL’s Las Vegas laboratory provides asbestos analysis by TEM and PLM, along with fiber counts by PCM. In addition, the laboratory also provides analysis of mold spores, hyphal fragments, pollen, insect fragments, skin fragments along with fibrous particulates from spore trap and surface samples. Mold sampling supplies such as spore traps, tape lifts and swabs may also be picked up in the Las Vegas laboratory.

“EMSL Las Vegas constantly strives to expand its qualifications and services to better assist its clients,” reported Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “In addition to AIHA-LAP, LLC (IHLAP) accreditations and IHPAT participation, EMSL Las Vegas also offers airborne asbestos analysis by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and is accredited through the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP). Currently, EMSL is the only NVLAP accredited laboratory in the state of Nevada for the analysis of airborne asbestos via TEM.”

EMSL’s Las Vegas laboratory is also accredited by the state of California for bulk asbestos analysis of hazardous waste and the state of Nevada for bulk asbestos analysis including solid and waste materials.

The laboratory is located at 6325 Harrison Drive, Suite 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The laboratory can be reached by calling (702) 931-3532. For more information about EMSL’s asbestos and microbiology lab services and products, please visit www.EMSL.com or call 1-866-798-1089 or email info@emsl.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

