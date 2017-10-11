Huawei Announces New Partnership with Internet Matters

Huawei announced a new partnership with independent not-for-profit organisation Internet Matters to improve online child safety.

Huawei intends to use its position as the world’s ICT leader to amplify Internet Matters’ internet safety message and provide support and resources for Internet Matters which gives UK parents, teachers and carers advice and guides about the latest issues.

It joins the group’s founding members, BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media, and will work alongside partners that include BBC, Google, Facebook and EE, as part of an industry collective with a common purpose of improving children’s digital safety.

This partnership forms part of Huawei’s STEM Skills and STEM Careers programme – helping to promote STEM education and digital skills.

The partnership was announced today at a House of Commons event celebrating the success of Huawei’s flagship CSR programme ‘Seeds for the future’ and the growing number of STEM graduates Huawei recruits into its UK business. The event was attended by Mark Garnier MP, Investment Minister, Chen Lifang, Director of the Board and Senior Vice-President, Huawei, Carolyn Bunting, CEO of Internet Matters, and academics and representatives from the Seeds for the Future and Huawei graduates programme.

Carolyn Bunting, CEO of Internet Matters, said: “The success of Internet Matters over the last three years has proved there’s a real demand from parents who want to know more about how to keep their children safe online.

“The amount of children using mobile technology is growing year after year, and while it provides digital independence and opportunity, it also means there is a greater need for parents to understand the issues.

“Partnering with Huawei is another big step towards building an industry collective with a common purpose, working together to improve children’s internet safety.”

Mark Garnier, Minister for Investment, said: “Huawei are investing billions in the UK economy, and ensuring some of the brightest students in Britain can benefit world-class training in China through their Seeds for the Future programme.

“The Government welcomes Huawei’s new commitment to help deliver improved safety online for children, and my colleagues at the Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport will work with Huawei and other providers to ensure the UK the safest place in the world to be online.”

Chen Lifang, Director of the Board and Senior Vice-President, Huawei, said: “Equipping schools, parents and children with the skills to navigate the online world has never been more important. Huawei is proud to support Internet Matters in its drive to improve online safety for children across the UK.”

Internet Matters was set up in 2014 with government backing by the UK’s four biggest internet companies, BT, Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin Media, in the first industry coalition of its kind.

Since then it successfully launched a number of impactful campaigns on issues including cyberbullying, sexting, privacy, online grooming and inappropriate content, offering parents, carers and teachers practical, step-by-step advice on how to engage with children on these issues and setting up parental controls.