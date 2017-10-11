DSM announces Somos® distribution agreement with RP America

Royal DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, announces an agreement between Somos® and RP America for the distribution of Somos 3D printing materials in the US market.

RP America has provided technical service and support in the US 3D printing market for over six years. They have been expanding their product offering to include equipment for multiple 3D printing technologies, including the UnionTech™ stereolithography (SLA) machines. This latest addition of Somos materials to their portfolio complements the offering of equipment and service for their growing SLA customer base.

“We are thrilled to offer Somos materials through our collaboration with RP America,” says Melissa Lutz, Business Director for Somos. “The combination of their excellent service and technical know how, the offering of UnionTech SLA equipment along with the wide range of high performance Somos materials will create many exciting opportunitites in the marketplace.”

“We are always looking for new ways to expand our offerings to customers,” says Dan Terpstra, President of RP America. “We are excited to now offer Somos materials and expand the possibilities for our customers and the marketplace.”

RP America has been providing service and support for 3D printers across the U.S. since 2011. The company provides a well-rounded lineup of 3D printers to suit any need, including the UnionTech line of stereolithography printers, the Rize™ One and Desktop Metal. RP America is also an official distributor of Somos stereolithography materials. Learn more at www.rpamerica.us.