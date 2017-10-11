Allianz among top 25 companies in latest Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index

Allianz ranks in the top percentile of companies promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce

Allianz was ranked 18th out of the 6,000 companies assessed globally

Thomson Reuters analyzes publicly available company data according to four categories: diversity, inclusion, people development and news controversies

In the latest Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index published today, Allianz ranks 18th out of 6,000 publicly traded companies, making it one of the most diverse and inclusive workplaces worldwide.

Thomson Reuters bases the ranking on publicly available data, for example from the Allianz Sustainability Report, according to four categories: diversity, inclusion, people development and news controversies.

Its position in the top 25 proves that Allianz has successfully improved in its efforts to foster workplace equality, with a special focus on promoting inclusion.

“We are pleased to be have been recognized for our efforts as we strongly commit ourselves to achieve workplace equality. Our intention is to create a sense of belonging for all our employees regardless of their background. This is a perfect fit to our diverse and inclusive business,” says Jackie Hunt, Member of the Board of Management and the Global Diversity and Inclusion sponsor.

In 2016, various new initiatives were implemented to drive inclusion both on a global and local level. The Junior Executive Talent (JET) mentoring program, a platform for non-executive women designed to drive their careers through various development tools, encourages networking with peers and leaders across their respective country. Additionally, Allianz has been identifying vetted female successors for numerous executive positions around the world as part of its bottom-up succession planning.

Challenge Accepted is a program based on projects to foster international collaboration between diverse teams. Allianz Technology in India launched Talking Hands, an initiative to bridge the communication gap between deaf and hearing employees. At Allianz Worldwide Care in Ireland, employees have created a networking initiative to facilitate interactive dialogue and learning opportunities with a specific focus on LGBT issues.

