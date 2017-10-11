Fluke Process Instruments Enhances Endurance Series High-temperature Ratio Pyrometers with Fiber-Optic Models

Fluke® Process Instruments announced the expansion of the Endurance® Series high-temperature ratio infrared pyrometers to include a new, rugged noncontact fiber-optic (FO) measurement system with single and two-color models. These best-in-class pyrometers meet the demands of harsh industrial environments, including primary and secondary metals manufacturing, primary glass manufacturing and laser welding.

With an expanded temperature range of 250˚C (122˚F) to 3200˚C (5792˚F) and superior optical resolution (up to 100:1), these rugged and flexible fiber-optic instruments enable continuous visual process monitoring. Built to tolerate the harshest environments, the sensors feature IP65 (NEMA 4) housing able to withstand ambient temperatures up to 60˚C (140˚F) or up to 150˚C (302˚F) using cooling accessories, as well as isolated analog inputs/outputs. The fiber-optic sensing head can operate in areas of high ambient temperatures up to 315˚C (600˚F) without cooling and in areas of high electro-magnetic fields. The optical cable is made of multiple glass fibers, allowing for a minimal bending radius to ease installations in constricted rooms.

The Endurance Series FO pyrometers are remarkably versatile and easy to install – a robust solution for manufacturers looking to reduce reject rates, improve product quality and uniformity, maximize throughput and minimize energy costs. Their broad temperature range and multiple wavelengths cover an entire process with fewer units. The sensors operate with either Power over Ethernet (PoE) or DC power, and interface to various bus systems (LAN/Ethernet, Profinet and RS-485). PC-based Endurance setup and monitoring software simplifies configuration and deployment, and a built-in web server enables archiving of historical data for traceability, process troubleshooting and remote viewing.

Multiple lens and sighting options are available for different mounting distance and sighting needs. On-board laser sighting can be used to verify process alignment for local viewing when the sensor is located in a hard-to-reach area. Endurance FO models come with an adjustable mounting bracket (E-FOMB), operator’s manual and Endurance software. Additional accessories are available to suit a wide range of industrial applications.

All Endurance Series pyrometers are offered with a best-in-class four-year warranty.

For more information, please visit www.flukeprocessinstruments.com.

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 150 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

