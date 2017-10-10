Discovering the Hidden Truth behind the Silent but Deadly War

A comprehensive, extensive, and insightful look into the silent and ongoing war, this book will give readers an arsenal of information that will help them understand what underlying forces can cause the disintegration and crumbling of their great nations.

Drawing from her unique and horrifying experiences as a child in Russia, Simona Pipko seeks to open readers’ eyes to the imminent war they must realize before it is too late. What Is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction is her no-holds-barred account and commentary on a war waged against the Western civilization.



The third book in a series that tackles world politics and global threats, What Is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction continues exposing the roots of modern terrorism, its ideology, and modus operandi. The book is a profound contribution of firsthand experience and information, which brings to light the as-yet uncovered truth about Russia and its role in the ongoing global strife. With Pipko’s heartfelt voice, this book is also an intriguing retelling of a life lived purposefully.



A comprehensive, extensive, and insightful look into the silent and ongoing war, this book will give readers an arsenal of information that will help them understand what underlying forces can cause the disintegration and crumbling of their great nations.





What Is Happening to America? The Hidden Truth of Global Destruction

Written by Simona Pipko

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $19.99



Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Simona Pipko was a former Soviet defense attorney and a US immigrant whose wealth of experiences enabled her to write thought-provoking books about geopolitics and global threats. Born in Moscow, she grew up in Leningrad where she also earned her law degree. She wrote for various publications while living in New York, including The International Lawyer and American Bar Association’s Law and National Security Intelligence Report. You can read Pipko’s latest columns at www.drrichswier.com/author/spipko/



More information about the author and her work is available at www.simonapipko1.com.