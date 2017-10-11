Free Spins for Good Luck this Friday the 13th at Jackpot Capital Casino

“Seeing Friday the 13th on the calendar can be a little scary!” said manager Oliver Smith. “So we thought we’d add a little fun to this notorious day by giving players some extra play time on one of our most popular slots!”

Jackpot Capital Casino players can make their own good luck this Friday the 13th by taking advantage of casino bonuses that include free spins on the Small Fortune slot from Realtime Gaming. New players will get 200 free spins on the picnic-themed slot game when they make their first deposit. There are also bonuses for players already registered at the casino and extra bonuses for VIP players.



Friday the 13th Casino Bonus Offers

For new players:

200 free spins on Small Fortune

when making first depost

Coupon Code: 200YOURLUCK

No maximum cash-out.



For registered players:

75% Casino Bonus up to $130 + 13 Free Spins on Small Fortune

Coupon code: 13YOURLUCK

Wagering requirement just 13X.



For VIP players:

13 free spins on Small Fortune – no deposit required

Coupon code: 13VIPLUCK



Friday the 13th bonuses are available October 13 and 14, 2017 only.



“Seeing Friday the 13th on the calendar can be a little scary!” said manager Oliver Smith. “So we thought we’d add a little fun to this notorious day by giving players some extra play time on one of our most popular slots!”

Small Fortune is a 25-payline picnic-themed slot from RTG with a bonus round that makes the summer fun last longer. Picnic baskets on the middle reels and ants at the ends triggers five free spins for each picnic basket displayed. Free game prizes are multiplied by the number of Ants appearing in the triggering combination.

This week Jackpot Captial added the new Bubble Bubble 2 slot from Realtime Gaming. This sequel to the original Bubble Bubble slot features two sexy Witches and three bonus features awarding free spins.



