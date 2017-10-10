America’s #1 Success Coach Announces Newest Certified Trainer, Bronwen Talley-Coffey

Jack Canfield, Founder of The Canfield Training Group and NY Times Best-Selling Author of “The Success Principles and Chicken Soup for the Soul” series is proud to introduce his newest Canfield Certified Trainer in The Success Principles and The Canfield Methodology, Bronwen Talley-Coffey.

Bronwen has spent countless hours learning and practicing the tried and true methods of The Success Principles so that she can bring greater success to individuals and groups around the world. By becoming a Certified Canfield Trainer in The Canfield Methodology, Bronwen has demonstrated that she has intensely studied the material, applied it to her own life and is now equipped to be teaching this work to you or your organization.

Bronwen conducts both public and private seminars, and believes that the Success Principles she teaches are the perfect roadmap to a successful career and balanced life.

Bronwen has spent most of her life helping others achieve their personal goals because it’s her firm belief that by assisting others, you more fully live up to your own potential. Because of this, she constantly strives to expand her own knowledge and is a constant student in life, which allows her to better serve those who come to her for both personal and professional guidance. Bronwen has over 30 years experience as a sales manager, specializing in increased productivity, recruiting, and motivational training.



If you are looking for a higher level of success, accountability, and more joy in your life, I encourage you to get in contact with Bronwen to see how she can support you or your organization.



