Physician Dona Cooper-Dockery MD, Presents Alternative Approaches to Achieving A Healthier Life

A book that focuses on health and prevention of diseases, Fourteen Days to Amazing Health is composed to help, inspire, educate and empower the readers to take charge of their own health and to prevent diseases by changing their lifestyle. As a doctor and internal medicine practitioner, Dona Cooper-Dockery shares her knowledge and expertise on having a good quality life.



Although there are a lot of advances in modern medical science, diseases, especially the chronic ones, are still affecting millions of people worldwide. Doctor Cooper- Dockery offers in her book a better alternative: an alternative that could help strengthen the immune system and promote health and longevity. Fourteen Days to Amazing Health includes a step-by-step self-care approach including the use of plant-based diet, exercise and meditation.



This book is for all individuals who want to live a happier, healthier and longer life. Anyone who reads this book will feel like having their own personal health coach at their side. This should encourage readers to start their healthy journey.



Fourteen Days To Amazing Health by Dr. Dona Cooper-Dockery is one of the titles expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 American Association of School Librarians Book Fair, which will take place on November 9, 2017.



Fourteen Days To Amazing Health

Written by Dona Cooper-Dockery, MD

Published by iUniverse

Published date: March 27, 2017

Paperback price: $20.51



About the Author

Dona Cooper- Dockery is a Medical Doctor, an internist in McAllen, Texas. She got her medical degree from Universidad de Montemorelos School of Medicine and has been practicing for more than twenty six years now. She specializes in General Internal Medicine. She had her residency in internal medicine at the New York Medical College. She has the following certifications and licensure: American Board of Internal Medicine (certified in internal medicine), TX State Medical License (active through 2018), and IA State Medical License (active through 2019).