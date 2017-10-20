Reflect on the Christmas Season with Lila Ellexson Senter’s Book of ‘Word Gifts’

Christmas is a time of meaningful celebration and thoughtful reflection of an event that took place more than two millennia ago: the birth of Jesus Christ. Christians celebrate and reflect on the meaning of the season in many different ways. Lila Ellexson Senter does hers by dispensing a literary touch in the season.



The Texan author published “The Gift” (Xulon, 2015), a collection of poems, short stories, and quotations, plus artworks and photographs – in the author’s terms, a medley of “word gifts” – that convey the spirit of Christmas: peace, love, hope, joy, and faith. The book includes selections from literary greats and religious figures such as Emily Dickenson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, G.K. Chesterton, Sri Sathya Sai Baba, and Paul the Apostle. All “word gifts” are carefully selected by the author to invoke the spirit of Christmas in the hearts and minds of readers, with the images providing a visual appreciation of the beauty of Christmas.



The author, who also has her way with words, contributes anecdotes and original poems to instil in readers the appreciation for the literary arts and the value of self-reflection.



Through her book, the author hopes that readers can reconnect with the true meaning of Christmas. Her original works and choice of prose and poetry and images should inspire readers to deeply appreciate the moral sentiments that amplify the celebration: generosity, kindness, and gratitude. Indeed, “The Gift” was decided to be published nationally to hopefully sell many, and all of author’s proceeds go to support a local shelter in the author’s hometown.



“The Gift” is available at Amazon and Xulon Press.



Readers could contact the author through email at lilaleesenter@gmail.com





The Gift

Written by Lila Ellexson Senter

Published by Xulon Press

Published date: March 5, 2015

Paperback price: $12.49





About the Author

Lila Ellexson Senter is a retired social worker living in Abilene, Texas. She and her husband, Bill, with whom she raised three children, enjoy traveling, reading, and volunteering in their community. “The Gift” was written as a way to promote and support the work of Abilene Hope Haven, a local shelter in the Senter’s hometown.