Retired Educator Carolyn T. Linn Shares Husband’s Struggles with a Mental Illness through Memoir

Carolyn T. Linn’s “Loving a Beautiful Mind” painfully yet beautifully tells of a brilliant man’s struggle with schizophrenia. It is a memoir written in the viewpoint of a wife, detailing her husband’s life after being diagnosed with a mental illness while preparing for a career in academia. The book shows the effects of the illness on their marriage and their family, and describes how the couple faced the illness with only their faith in God as their guidance, as the event of predates the establishment of organizations that now provide assistance to families with a member that deals with a mental illness. Aside from the heart-wrenching story of the couple and their family, the memoir also includes useful information that raises awareness of brain diseases. It supplies scientific enlightenment to superstitions regarding these diseases as well as successful treatments.



Linn successfully delivers her courageous journey to the readers as the events and challenges she had faced are palpable enough to relate to. “Loving a Beautiful Mind” will not only bring readers on the verge of tears, it also brings inspiration and motivation to not give up and that God works wonders. This is definitely a book worth getting.



“Loving a Beautiful Mind” will be displayed in 2017 Guadalajara Intl Book Fair which will take place this coming November 25, 2017. Come see the fair and grab a copy!



Loving a Beautiful Mind

Written by Carolyn T. Linn

Published by Xulon Press

Published date May 12, 2017

Paperback price $22.99



About the author

Author Carolyn T. Linn already described the wonders of life after death in the inspiring book Heaven is Amazing! She can imagine her husband in an incredible environment of peace, joy, and beauty, surrounding the throne of God with Jesus Christ His Son. She knows she will see him again! In “Loving a Beautiful Mind,” Carolyn tells the gripping story of her life with a schizophrenic husband and the faith that sustained them throughout their marriage. The author is a retired educator and banker who enjoys travel, art, and volunteer work. She lives in Fresno, California.