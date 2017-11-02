Author teases readers with a situational crime case

After 7 years, the man, who admitted that he had been hospitalized several times for mental illnesses, revealed that he had been disturbed by voices urging him to confess.

A mentally-ill person approached a police officer in downtown Chicago and confessed that he was the one responsible for the case of five young women who were found raped and brutally murdered in Chicago, Virginia Beach, San Francisco, New York, and Miami way back in the 1980s. The cases of those unfortunate women were unresolved and were still stored in the police archives.

After 7 years, the man, who admitted that he had been hospitalized several times for mental illnesses, revealed that he had been disturbed by voices urging him to confess. The public was horrified by the news. It was also learned that the rape-murder occurred after the patient was discharged from a psychiatric hospital. Should the court believe a confession from a mentally-ill person?

This well-written story by Fritz Thenor gives the readers the idea of how forensic psychiatry plays a major role in solving complicated cases, especially if it involves one’s sanity. This is highly recommended for readers who enjoy reading investigative stories. It contains a prelude and forty-eight chapters that will definitely excite the readers on how the story will conclude.

I Am Guilty

Written by: Fritz Thenor

Published by: Tate Publishing

Published Date: October 13, 2015

Paperback price: $496.01



About the author

The author, John Norte a.k.a. Fritz Thenor, MD, is a practicing forensic psychiatrist. He published the following professional books: Forensic Psychiatry, Study Guide, Questions and Answers (1997), and Mental Health Law (2004). The former has been used by psychiatrists to prepare for the examination to obtain the “added qualifications in forensic psychiatry.” Mental Health Law, on the other hand, has been used by psychiatrists and lawyers to prepare for court hearings in forensic psychiatry cases. Another book to his credit is the fictional novel Medea (2005).