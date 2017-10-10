The Vatican Museums confirm their presence at the Frankfurter Book Fair

Edizioni Musei Vaticani confirm once again, for 2017, their presence among the respected exhibitors of the 69th edition of the Frankfurter Buchmesse, the most prestigious European book fair held annually in Frankfurt, this year from 11 to 15 October, with the participation of around 8000 operators in the sector from 120 different countries.

The publishing house of the Pope’s Museums, along with the Libreria Editrice Vaticana (LEV), will present at a joint exhibition stand the most recent Vatican publications and forthcoming titles.

Catalogue of Publications of the Edizioni Musei Vaticani 2016 – 2017