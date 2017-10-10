Whole Foods Market West Cary to open November 7

Whole Foods Market will open a new store in West Cary on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 5055 Arco Street. Opening day shoppers will be greeted with an array of product demonstrations and samples, and the first 500 customers will receive gifts cards ranging in amounts from $5 to $50 with one $500 card. The first fifty people in line will receive a free loaf of La Farm Bakery bread. Doors open at 9 a.m.

The weekend prior to opening, Whole Foods Market West Cary will host a Chatham County Lineconcert for the community at 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. Tickets can be purchased with a minimum donation of $1 each. All proceeds from the concert and five percent of opening day sales will be donated to Good Hope Farm, an organization that honors Cary’s agricultural heritage by increasing the community’s access to farmland and connecting its residents to local, healthy food. Tickets can be purchased here: https://wholefoodswestcary.eventbrite.com

“We’re excited to join West Cary’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Ryan Harrison, the store’s team leader. “We hope you will join us for the Chatham County Line concert on November 4 as well as for our opening on November 7 to support the great work of Good Hope Farm. The new store will feature many locally-sourced and seasonal products that meet our high quality standards. Whether you come to eat a La Farm Bakery Croque Madame, fill a growler with local beer, or enjoy a quick, healthy dinner from the cauliflower rice bar, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

Every item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s rigorous quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The 40,000 square-foot store includes:

La Farm Bakery venue featuring a European hearth oven, full selection of breads, full coffee service and a café menu including Croque Madames, sandwiches and more.

Full-service meat and seafood departments that feature Global Animal Partnership 5 Step Animal Welfare rated meat and sustainable seafood.

Freshly prepared grab-and-go items, including a “build your meal” section that has a variety of main and side dishes that can be combined to create a delicious and easy family dinner.

A large prepared food section that includes a salad and cauliflower rice bar as well as a variety of fried chicken in flavors ranging from Nashville Hot to Korean Fried.

Members of the media should contact SOmedia@wholefoods.com with questions or to set up interviews or preview tours.