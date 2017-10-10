Medals awarded for cheese knowledge

On 26 and 27 September 2017 some 500 cheese experts from the cheese industry, trade, specialist retailers and knowledge institutes were asked to describe the type, age, smell, flavour and quality of ten cheese samples. The cheese assortment chosen by this year’s NNKC jury was a tough one for the samplers. That was not least because the assortment included no fewer than three old cheeses, four extra mature, one mature and two young cheeses. This was especially challenging to the tasters of the younger cheese types in particular.

There was no Golden Cheese Drill this year, but with 234 points Zijerveld colleague Jaap Huisman (in the middle on the photo) won a gold medal in the Trade category. Maarten Bakker, Martin Bonestroo and Mathijs Slager of Wageningen all received 228 points in the Industry category and were each awarded a bronze medal.

The winning cheeses of the ‘Holland Kaaskeuring 2017’ were also announced on Thursday evening. Two gold medals were presented to Zijerveld for the cheeses they submitted in the categories Gouda Cheese 48+ old and goat’s cheese 50+ young. The gold medal winner in the Gouda Cheese 48+ old category was Lutjewinkel 1916, a cheese made at our production facility in Lutjewinkel. The cheese has a strong, creamy flavour.

FrieslandCampina is proud of the ‘gold and bronze achievements’ and warmly congratulates all the prize winners!

A list of all the prize winners is given at www.nnkc.nl and www.hollandkaaskeuring.nl (both Dutch language websites).