IKEA Group reports annual retail sales of $40.2 billion* (EUR 34.1 billion) and outlines focus on strengthening the customer meeting

IKEA Group, the largest retailer in the IKEA franchise system, owns and operates 355 IKEA stores in 29 countries. During the year, 149,000 co-workers welcomed 817 million visits to IKEA Group stores and more than 2.1 billion visits to IKEA.com.

”We will use our stable financial situation to invest in meeting the needs of our customers even better. I spent my first month as CEO of the company visiting our stores in several countries to listen and learn from co-workers and customers. Now I’m even more convinced that we are on the right track to become fully accessible to our customers,” says Jesper Brodin, President and CEO of IKEA Group (INGKA Holding B.V.) since 1 September 2017.

During the past year, IKEA Group has continued to improve the customer offer with new store formats, shorter lead times and improved distribution solutions. All with the aim to reach more people with an affordable and seamless IKEA experience. An example of this transformation is the recent IKEA Group acquisition of TaskRabbit, an on-demand service platform, providing more flexible and accessible services for customers.

“In a fast changing retail environment, we strive to make our customers’ lives a little bit better. We want to share our deep knowledge on how people live and be an inspirational source for how home furnishing can improve life at home. This year, we are putting a spotlight on the living room and have improved the living room area in all our stores and are presenting a wider range of products and smart home furnishing solution, continues Jesper Brodin.

IKEA Group continues to invest in making a positive impact on the climate. Recent investments in France, Canada and Lithuania brings the total number of wind turbines to 415. This means IKEA Group now owns more wind turbines than stores and is getting closer to its target to become energy independent by producing as much renewable energy as consumed through operations, by 2020.

*conversion of 1 U.S. dollar to 1 Euro August 31, 2017 = $1.18

About the IKEA Group

IKEA Group (INGKA Holding B.V. and its controlled entities) is one of 11 different groups of companies that own and operate IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. IKEA Group is the world’s largest home furnishing retailer and operates 355 stores in 29 countries. Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people. IKEA Group offers well-designed, functional and sustainable home furnishing products at prices so low that many people are able to afford a beautiful and functional home. IKEA Group stores had 817 million visits during FY17 and 2.1 billion visits www.IKEA.com.