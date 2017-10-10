Gazprom and Saudi Aramco sign Memorandum of Understanding

Viktor Zubkov, Chairman of the Gazprom Board of Directors, and Amin H. Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Company, signed in Moscow a Memorandum of Understanding for international cooperation in the gas sector.

The signing ceremony took place on the margins of the official visit to Russia by Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia.

The document reflects the intention of the parties to explore the possibilities of cooperation along the entire value chain from natural gas exploration, production, transmission and storage to LNG projects.

Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) is a state-owned company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and carrying out a full range of operations related to oil and petroleum products.