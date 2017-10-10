Otto Launches in b8ta to Unlock Home Access Across the Country

Otto, the most secure digital lock designed around the family experience, makes an entrance in its first retail stores, several b8ta locations. Otto will debut in b8ta stores across the country. Otto Digital Lock launched in August 2017, offering the best in security, design, and performance and consumers can now find the Otto Digital Lock at b8ta’s concept stores.



“We are excited to partner with an innovator in retail like b8ta which curates some of the most interesting products in the world. Each b8ta store is unique, offering the perfect collection of places to experience Otto,” says Kim Blanding, Otto’s Director of Marketing.



The Otto Digital Lock is available now for $699 in mineral black, steel silver and natural gold. Orders will begin shipping later this fall. For a limited time, Otto is offering complimentary delivery and installation service ($149 value.) Otto has a 1-year limited warranty and 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee.

Current b8ta store locations and dates in which Otto will debut with more store locations coming this fall:

Corte Madera (1530 Redwood Highway, Suite C02): September 15

Palo Alto (516 Bryant Street): October 1

Santa Monica (395 Santa Monica Place, Level Two): October 3

San Francisco (590 Hayes Street): October 6

Houston (5085 Westheimer Road, Level Two): October 12

To find out more, visit b8ta, explore meetotto.com, or watch Otto’s 1-minute video.



About Otto

Otto is the most secure digital lock designed around the family experience. Led by Sam Jadallah, Otto was founded to reimagine home access and the relationship between people and spaces. Four years of design, engineering and testing went into creating the company’s flagship product. The result is the most secure and advanced digital lock for your home. Otto is committed to creating experiences that make people’s lives more open, more secure and more connected. We celebrate diversity and collaboration. We are athletes, artists, outdoor enthusiasts, pilots, and musicians. We’re also a learning organization that rewards creativity and courage as we push the boundaries of what’s possible. Otto is backed by Greylock Partners and headquartered in San Mateo, CA.