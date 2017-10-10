SAS expands its menu in SAS Go, focusing on the lifestyle and dietary needs of travelers

SAS continues to adapt its services to fulfil the desires of SAS travelers. From 4 October, SAS will be one of the few scheduled airlines in Europe to offer its travelers, in SAS Go, the opportunity to pre-order food for their journey, adapted to their dietary and lifestyle requirements, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and lactose-free options.

Innovation has been a driving force for SAS over the company’s 70 years in the skies. SAS recently launched its new food and drink concept, “New Nordic by SAS”, for travelers in SAS Plus on all flights within Europe and on Scandinavian and domestic routes. The concept focuses on locally sourced products and seasonal ingredients. SAS continues to create new experiences based on the needs and wants of our travelers and we are now one of a handful of scheduled airlines to offer the opportunity to pre-order food adapted to dietary and lifestyle requirements to passengers traveling in SAS Go on flights within Europe of at least 2 hours’ duration, in line with the same concept. Watch the film here.

“We want to be able to offer our guests onboard a tailored experience,” says Therese Lorenius, Head of Product & Services at SAS. “Food and drinks are an important part of this and we want passengers to be able to eat according to their lifestyle while they are onboard with us at SAS. So we are pleased to be introducing the opportunity for our passengers in SAS Go to pre-order food from our new and wider range within Europe.”

The food is served in the New Nordic by SAS design that is unique in the industry and is inspired by take-out culture. All meals come packed in a cube, making it easy to eat while working, reading or watching a movie. Pre-ordering is the only way to guarantee this food, which must be purchased in advance.

The meals can be pre-ordered at least 18 hours before your journey, at the time of booking, on the SAS website, through your travel agent or through SAS Call Centers. The price is EUR 11 (except for the mini pizza, which is EUR 6).

New additions:

– Gluten-free

– Lactose-free

– Gluten-free and lactose-free

– Vegetarian

– Vegan

– Non-pork

– Mini pizza (lacto-ovo vegetarian)

Already on the menu:

– Lunch

– Dinner

– Kids’ Meal

– Salad (available for pre-order and can also be bought onboard)

– Sandwich (available for pre-order and can also be bought onboard)

– Breakfast (until 9am, for pre-order and can also be bought onboard)

You can read more here: https://beta.flysas.com/en/fly-with-us/travel-extras/preorder-meals/

* On flights to the USA and Asia, food is included in SAS Go and passengers are able to call in advance and order special requirements food.