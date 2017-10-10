GreenWood, Inc. Earns Gold Safety Award from North Carolina Department of Labor

GreenWood, Inc., an integrated operations, maintenance and construction solutions provider, has earned the North Carolina Department of Labor’s (NCDOL) Gold Safety Award for one of its operations in Durham, North Carolina. The prestigious Gold Award is based on the DART (“days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer”) rate.

The NCDOL Safety Awards Program recognizes companies and organizations that achieve and maintain excellent safety programs. It is designed to promote accident prevention and overall safety in the workplace by providing an incentive to employers and employees to maintain a safe work environment. To qualify for an annual safety award, a firm must:

Have no lost time events during the calendar year at the site or location for which the award was given and;

Have maintained an incidence rate at least 50 percent below the average for its industry group.

GreenWood’s Area Operations Manager David Moffitt says, “We’re honored to receive this safety award as it underscores our ongoing commitment to safety. Our Project Site Manager, Tony Lawson, and Site Safety Manager Willie Brown, do an excellent job emphasizing best safety practices every day. They consistently remind our team that safety begins with them and that their actions determine how safely we perform in all of our work. This helps ensure that each employee understands the importance of zero accidents.”

About GreenWood, Inc.

GreenWood provides integrated maintenance, operations and construction solutions designed to extend the life of critical assets, influence operational efficiencies and deliver bottom line improvements for plants and facilities throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. We operate under a “Customer-Centered” philosophy where safety performance is always first and our flexibility to respond to customer needs is an ongoing priority as it has been for over 25 years. GreenWood, Inc. is certified as a women-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For more information, visit www.GreenWoodInc.com.



