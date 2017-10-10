Air France and Vietnam Airlines Sign a New Join Venture

On 10 October 2017, Air France and Vietnam Airlines announced the signing of a strategic partnership allowing the two airlines to optimize their services between France, Europe and Vietnam and to strengthen their position in a buoyant but highly competitive market.

Starting 1 November 2017*, date of the launch of this new joint venture, Air France and Vietnam Airlines will jointly develop additional benefits for their customers:

- Improved connections thanks to adapted flight schedules on departure from the hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Hanoi-Noi Bai and Ho Chi Minh City-Tan Son Nhat, offering a wider choice of travel options;

- The continued improvement of services offered to customers, whether they are travelling on Air France, Vietnam Airlines or a combined offer.

Passengers on flights operated within the framework of this new joint venture will continue to benefit from the SkyTeam alliance services, such as SkyPriority, lounge access and the Flying Blue and LotuSmiles loyalty programmes to earn and use Miles on both airlines’ networks.

The agreement signed today strengthens a long-standing partnership between the two airlines. By partnering to jointly improve the connection between the French, European and Vietnamese markets, and by optimizing their products and services, Air France and Vietnam Airlines aim to strengthen their position in the Vietnamese market in a sustainable way.

Since 2010, the two airlines have been operating code-share flights between Paris, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, offering reciprocal connections to destinations in Vietnam, as well as in France and Europe. With this partnership, Air France and Vietnam Airlines today carry more than 400,000 passengers every year. The two airlines have also been working together for more than 20 years on the operational side, with partnerships in the field of aircraft maintenance and crew training.

“Consolidating our alliances is one of the aims of our Trust Together strategic plan. This joint venture agreement will be a long-term source of value for our customers and for our two airlines. Our aim is to maintain and develop our position as European leader in this region with very strong growth potential”, said Franck Terner, CEO of Air France.

“Vietnam Airlines and Air France started code-share cooperation in 2010, when Vietnam Airlines joined SkyTeam Global Alliance. After the completion of 4-star service program, Vietnam Airlines expects to take the current joint venture with Air France to a next level in order to reach our full potential in France and Europe. Thanks to the new strategic partnership, our customers, including businesses and individuals, will enjoy comprehensive services and further benefits, contributing to the development and connection between two countries and two continents. Cooperation with Air France also demonstrates Vietnam Airlines’ commitment and determination in boosting investment in the international market, especially the French and European markets through the key route between Vietnam and France” said Mr. Duong Tri Thanh, President and CEO of Vietnam Airlines.

Air France serves Ho Chi Minh City 3 times a week from its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub by Boeing 777 and offers a daily code share flight between Paris and Hanoi operated by Vietnam Airlines.

Air France, a global airline of French inspiration, with high standards and a caring attitude, turns the flight into a moment of real pleasure on all its daily operations in France, Europe and worldwide.

Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. In 2017, it offers its customers access to a network covering 328 destinations in 118 countries thanks to its four brands Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Transavia and HOP! Air France. With a fleet of 534 aircraft in operation and 93.4 million passengers carried in 2016, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol.

Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme is one of the leaders in Europe with over 27 million members.

The Group also offers cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance solutions.

Air France-KLM is a member of the SkyTeam alliance which has 20 member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 17,000 daily flights to 1,060 destinations in 177 countries.

Vietnam Airlines is the national flag carrier of Vietnam and the major carrier in the Mekong sub-region, operating 90 routes to 20 domestic and 29 international destinations with an average of 400 flights per day. Vietnam Airlines has been certified as a 4-Star Airline for 2 consecutive years by the prestigious Skytrax, the world’s leading airline and airport rating organisation. This year Vietnam Airlines was ranked 14th among the world’s best premium economy also by Skytrax. This achievement is the result of the organisation’s tireless devotion and commitment to improve products and service quality.

During 20 years of development at a 2-digit annual growth rate, Vietnam Airlines has marked remarkable advancement to become a major airline in Asia’s aviation market. In June 2010, Vietnam Airlines joined SkyTeam Alliance, affirming the carrier’s new position on the global aviation map as a strategic partner of the alliance in Southeast Asia region. In 2015, Vietnam Airlines became the second airline in the world to operate both next-generation aircraft- Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner & Airbus A350-9XWB- at the same time.

Positioning itself as a modern and reputable carrier whose brand is characterized by Vietnam’s rich culture and national identity, Vietnam Airlines is striving to become one of the most favourable carriers in the Asia-Pacific region.

* Subject to approval from the relevant authorities.