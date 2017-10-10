Air & Scare Takes Over the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will host its annual “Air & Scare” family day from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. Visitors will enjoy safe, indoor trick-or-treating and spooky activities for all ages at this free event.

Designed with the whole family in mind, the museum is highlighting the “Magic of Science,” as aerospace comes alive with fun activities, all with a Halloween twist. Participants will enjoy spooky crafts, trick-or-truth stations, magical science experiments and treat giveaways. The Tot Zone will feature space-themed activities and a dress-up corner. Susan Wall’s Carousel Puppets will perform their show “Monster Review,” and the Airbus IMAX Theater will offer free showings of Tom and Jerry’s Halloween Special. Everyone’s favorite Star Wars and Ghostbusters characters will be on-hand for photo opportunities, including a 21-foot-tall Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. Along with old favorites, new activities will include a variation on Quiddich, Boo Blasters and visitors can make their own mini-lightsaber.

Attendees are encouraged to come in their favorite space or flight-themed costume. For safety purposes, full-face masks are prohibited on visitors over 16 years of age. Admission is free, but parking is $15 until 4 p.m. Public transportation is also available via the Silver Line Metro and Fairfax Connector bus. “Air & Scare” is made possible by Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC. For more information and a full list of activities, visit airandspace.si.edu/events/air-scare-10.

The National Air and Space Museum is on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., at Sixth Street and Independence Avenue S.W. The museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center is located in Chantilly, Va., near Washington Dulles International Airport. Regular daily hours for both facilities are from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (closed Dec. 25)