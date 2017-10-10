Fire Emblem Heroes: a new update and more events

Features of version 1.8.0:

The Sacred Seal Forge Opens Up

A new option, Sacred Seal Forge, has been added to the game. Using it, you will be able to both create new Sacred Seals and enhance existing Sacred Seals.

You can access these functions after clearing the Intermission map, named “Awakening Ancient Power”, which appears after clearing Chapter 13, “Diabolical Bloodline”, in the Main Story mode.

Sacred Coins, Badges, and Great Badges are what you use to power the Sacred Seal Forge.

Beginning with version 1.8.0, Sacred Coins can not only be earned through the Arena Assault mode, but also through quests, Tempest Trials, and other new places in game. Badges and Great Badges can still be earned in Training Tower, but starting from version 1.8.0, you’ll earn even more of them.

Use Sacred Seals to enhance your army’s strength on the battlefield! Please note:

The Sacred Seal Forge can be accessed from a new Sacred Coin icon on the Home menu, or by going to Advanced Growth in the Allies menu.

Sacred Seals that can be created and enhanced will continue to be added to the game.

You cannot own more than one of each Sacred Seal.

It’s Easier to Change Teams

Before going into battle, you can now quickly move from the confirmation screen to the Edit Team screen.

After you decide on your team, tap the back arrow to return to the confirmation screen.

Quick Questing

Three new functions have been added to make quests easier to access.

You can now move to the appropriate map directly from the quest list.

Symbols have been added to mark maps that have quests to complete. (Quests available across multiple difficulties will only be marked at the easiest difficulty.)

Quest information can now be checked before deployment.

Now that quests are easier to access, try and earn even more rewards!

Easy Auto-Battle

An Auto-Battle button has been placed on the menu at the bottom of the battle screen. Activate it by accessing the Settings screen and setting your preferred option for Auto-Battle Button.

If the Auto-Battle Button is switched on, the weapon triangle will no longer be displayed while playing Arena Assault.

Take advantage of special events!

Voting Gauntlet: The Blood of Dragons

10/9/17 at 12am to 10/14/17 at 8:59pm PT

Eight Special Heroes from The Blood of Dragons are going head to head! Get in on the action before it ends on October 14 at 8:59pm PT.

Bound Hero Battle: Minerva & Maria

10/11/17 at 12am to 10/17/17 at 11:59pm PT

Sister princesses of Macedon from the Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem game appear in battle in Special Maps – it’s Bound Hero Battle: Minerva & Maria!

Challenge your skills on Hard through Infernal difficulties! You can also obtain Orbs the first time you clear the battle.

As with other Hero Battles, if any of your allies fall in battle, it’s game over, so proceed with caution. Bound Hero Battles also have a special rule: you cannot use a Light’s Blessing or an Orb to continue a battle if you lose, so make your moves on the field very carefully!

Summoning Focus: Minerva & Maria’s Battle

10/11/17 at 12am to 10/17/17 at 11:59pm PT

Check out this summoning focus featuring sisters Minerva and Maria, as well as Palla, the eldest of the Whitewings, from the Fire Emblem: Mystery of the Emblem game – part of the Bound Hero Battle: Minerva & Maria! For new summoning events, the first time you summon, you won’t have to use Orbs!

Learn more about these updates and events, and more about the game at the official site.