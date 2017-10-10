Akamai Content Delivery Network Now Available to Enterprises on the IBM Cloud

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Akamai Content Delivery Network (CDN) capabilities are now available on the IBM Cloud. The new offering is part of the IBM Cloud Content Delivery Network and is designed to optimize the performance of content and applications deployed and delivered via the cloud.

Enterprises in industries ranging from ecommerce to finance to media need to deliver valuable content such as video, web content and mobile apps quickly and reliably to end users, especially in times of peak demand. To meet this need, Akamai and IBM have come together to provide a new content delivery network service that can be configured and deployed in the IBM Cloud.

To help increase delivery speed and performance, the new service combines Akamai’s presence in nearly 1,700 networks in 131 countries with IBM’s global cloud footprint of nearly 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries. This expanded footprint enables storage of content at the edge of the network, positioning users for faster and more consistent delivery of web content, media and applications to end users.

“Enterprises are increasingly relying on the cloud to transform and deliver a spectrum of critical business applications to their users,” said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, general manager, IBM Cloud. “By combining the global reach of IBM Cloud with Akamai’s delivery and optimization capabilities, we’re giving businesses the tools they need to innovate in the market and deliver better customer experiences.”

“The promise of what the cloud can do for business is nearly limitless,” said Rick McConnell, president and general manager, Web Division, Akamai. “At the same time, as an increasing number of business-critical workloads move to the cloud, enterprises seek the assurance of scale, performance and security supporting their applications. This is an exciting time to be part of the cloud ecosystem, and we look forward to further collaboration between Akamai and IBM to help our joint customers achieve their goals.”

IBM is Akamai’s longest tenured global partner and an established reseller of Akamai Web Performance and Security solutions. By making Akamai technology available directly to IBM Cloud customers, the two companies are helping enterprises to optimize the performance of their applications, ultimately speeding time to market and improving the end-user experience.

To get started with the new IBM Cloud Content Delivery Network with Akamai, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/cloud-computing/bluemix/content-delivery-network.

About Akamai

As the world’s largest and most trusted cloud delivery platform, Akamai makes it easier for its customers to provide the best and most secure digital experiences on any device, anytime, anywhere. Akamai’s massively distributed platform is unparalleled in scale with over 200,000 servers across 130 countries, giving customers superior performance and threat protection. Akamai’s portfolio of web and mobile performance, cloud security, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions are supported by exceptional customer service and 24/7 monitoring. To learn why the top financial institutions, e-commerce leaders, media & entertainment providers, and government organizations trust Akamai please visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter.​

About IBM Cloud

With $15.1B in cloud revenue over the last 12 months, IBM is the global leader in enterprise cloud with a platform designed to meet the evolving needs of business and society. Moving past productivity and cost improvements, the IBM Cloud is tuned for the cognitive and data demands that are driving true differentiation in today’s enterprise. IBM’s private, public and hybrid offerings provide the global scale businesses need to support innovation across industries, while its nearly 60 Cloud Data Centers across 19 countries help clients meet their expanding data locality requirements.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans and prospects of Akamai’s management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, any inability of Akamai and IBM technologies or systems to operate together as expected or to continue to be interoperable, the failure of enterprise usage of the cloud to develop as expected, a failure of Akamai’s network infrastructure, any unexpected termination of the IBM-Akamai relationship and other factors that are discussed in Akamai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.