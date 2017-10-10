BBC Four heads to Mars with new French drama Missions

Missions is tense, taught drama at its finest and it’s a real honour to be showing it on BBC Four. Cassian Harrison, Channel Editor, BBC Four

In the not-too-distant future, the first ever manned mission to Mars is launched by the eccentric Swiss billionaire William Meyer (Mathias Mlekuz). Meyer himself forms part of the eight-strong crew, which also includes a famous married Astronaut couple (played by Giorgia Sinicorni and Christophe Vandevelde) plus mission psychiatrist Jeanne Renoir (Hélène Viviès, pictured) - a last-minute addition to the team.

After 10 months of space travel, the crew is one day away from reaching Mars when they receive bad news - they’ve been overtaken by a rival American mission, and will no longer be first to land on the planet. When a message of distress is then received from the American crew, the French team’s exploration mission becomes a rescue attempt.

After a chaotic landing on Mars, the team discover a survivor. But he is not from the American mission. He’s Russian - a cosmonaut named Vladimir Komarov, who died on a mission to space in 1967…

Cassian Harrison, Channel Editor of BBC Four, says: “After travelling the globe with our international dramas, it’s exciting to now head off into space to a planet as yet unexplored. Missions is tense, taught drama at its finest and it’s a real honour to be showing it on BBC Four.”

Sue Deeks, BBC Head of Programme Acquisition, says: “Set against a stunning backdrop of outer space, Missions is very much a human story about a team of remarkable people brought together on the adventure of a lifetime. When things don’t go to plan, a truly original and suspenseful story unfolds. I’m sure this is a mission BBC Four viewers will be glad they boarded!“

Valerie Vleeschhouwer, Head of Distribution and co-productions at AB International, adds: ”We are thrilled about the upcoming broadcast of Missions on BBC Four, and that the network has chosen this bold and unique sci-fi series"

Missions is 10x26’ and will air on BBC Four next year. The series was created by Henri Debeurme, Julien Lacombe and Ami Cohen.