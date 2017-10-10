Court Filings Allege Secondhand Asbestos Exposure Caused Son’s Mesothelioma

Recently, the St. Louis Record published a story about a complaint that has been filed at the St. Louis Circuit Court. The complaint alleges several companies “failed to warn of the dangerous effects of inhaling, ingesting or otherwise absorbing asbestos.”

One of the two plaintiffs was recently diagnosed with mesothelioma. He claims that between the early 1950s and 1990, when both of his parents worked at the companies listed in the legal complaint, he was exposed to secondhand asbestos when his parents came home from work.

Asbestos is the name given to six naturally occurring fibrous minerals. Due to the unique properties found in these minerals, they were used for decades in thousands of commercial products and building materials. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR) reports that significant exposure to any type of asbestos will increase the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis. The agency also reports that asbestos-related disease has been diagnosed in not just workers that dealt with asbestos and asbestos-containing materials, but also with family members.

“The National Cancer Institute has reported that the risk to family members is thought to result from exposure to asbestos fibers brought into the home on the shoes, clothing, skin and hair of workers,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “This type of exposure to family members is often referred to as secondhand, secondary or take-home asbestos exposure.”

While there are regulations to protect workers and their families from asbestos, many of these regulations did not exist decades ago. Even today, asbestos can be a significant human health threat if workers do not know they are being exposed or the proper safety precautions and procedures are not put in place.

To protect workers and their families, and to help keep companies in regulatory compliance, EMSL Analytical provides material and environmental asbestos testing services. EMSL has also sponsored an educational video about asbestos and secondhand exposure that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/l6pVwqoAMUk.

To learn more about EMSL’s asbestos or other hazardous material, industrial hygiene and indoor air quality (IAQ) testing services, please visit www.AsbestosTestingLab.com or www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.