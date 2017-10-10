KPN and Huawei Set New Targets for Sustainability

The signed agreement covers approximately 20 percent of the current network and consumer hardware (excluding mobile phones). By signing the KPN Circular Manifesto, Huawei agrees to produce by 2025 hardware that is circular by design and more energy efficient for both KPN and its customers. Moreover, the company seeks to bring other suppliers on board as it transitions towards a circular business model.

“Climate change is one of the most pressing challenges in our society and it’s time for action, not words. As the Netherlands’ largest ICT-provider, we recognize that we have a leading role to enable the necessary transition towards a sustainable and increasingly digital economy. That’s why we’re implementing our own circular target with a demanding timeline,” said Eelco Blok, CEO of KPN. “We’re very pleased that such important partners have accepted this challenge and share our determination. After all, it’s only by working together that we can realize the innovation necessary to become circular. Their support is therefore key and the knowledge we develop together can also benefit other stakeholders who seek to reduce their own environmental impact.”

The KPN Circular Manifesto outlines KPN’s goal of minimizing its carbon and environmental footprint even as the volume of data traffic is expected to continue to grow exponentially. In addition to the manifesto, KPN has signed individual agreement with Huawei outlining the focus areas of collaboration between the individual company and KPN.

Huawei is committed to provide KPN with green and efficient products and solutions that consume less energy and lower carbon emissions. At the product design phase, the company aims to ensure easy take-back, maintenance, recycling, reuse and maximizing product lifespan. To minimize material use, Huawei’s design approach also adopts the lifecycle assessment (LCA) methodology to select recyclable or compostable materials.

Steven Cai, CEO Huawei Netherlands, says: ““For years Huawei and KPN have been working together successfully to improve KPN’s energy efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. Now we need to transition from a linear to a circular way of working. It is very commendable that KPN is taking a lead and involving partners in the process. Together with KPN, we’ll take joint responsibility to proactively drive an energy-saving, environmentally friendly, and low-carbon society.”

KPN has been climate neutral since 2015 and has lowered its annual energy consumption for six consecutive years through to 2016 while absorbing an eight-fold increase in data volume during that same time. Recently recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) as the world’s most sustainable telecommunications company, KPN is on track to reduce its energy consumption by 50% by 2030, compared with 2010. This target takes into account the expected continued exponential growth in data traffic amid the increased digitization of society and the expected growth of the Internet of Things. KPN currently accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dutch electricity consumption.